Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Lessened by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.11.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

