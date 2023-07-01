Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

