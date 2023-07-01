Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Position Reduced by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 135.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 4,383.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA EURL traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $22.48. 42,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,631. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

About Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

