Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

