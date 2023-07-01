Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

