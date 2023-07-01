Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 13,682 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TT opened at $191.26 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

