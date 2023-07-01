Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.75 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Belden worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.