Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 2.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

