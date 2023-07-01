Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 55,179 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CRH by 670.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $55.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH Company Profile

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

