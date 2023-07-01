Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 14,804 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the period. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises about 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $14.89 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

