Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,559 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of FMX opened at $110.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

