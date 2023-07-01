Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 8,645 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

