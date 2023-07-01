Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $3.86 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Toro accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

