Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile



Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

