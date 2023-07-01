Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,317 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Susquehanna cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

