Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

NYSE DOV opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

