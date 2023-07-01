DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

