Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €43.75 ($47.55) and last traded at €43.70 ($47.50). Approximately 5,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.90 ($46.63).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €44.10 ($47.93) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.35. The stock has a market cap of $374.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.10.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

