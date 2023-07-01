Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DFLIW remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 261,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

