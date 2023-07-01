Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Shares Down 1.5%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €28.98 ($31.50) and last traded at €29.10 ($31.63). Approximately 67,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.54 ($32.11).

Separately, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

