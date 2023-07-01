Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
