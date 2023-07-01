Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $254.47 million, a PE ratio of 388.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,227,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

