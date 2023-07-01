East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Down 7.3%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 334,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,421,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70.

East Imperial Company Profile

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

