Eastern Bank Purchases 3,653 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

