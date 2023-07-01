Eastern Bank Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26. The company has a market cap of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.