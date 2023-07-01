Eastern Bank Sells 1,133 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 44,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 106,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

