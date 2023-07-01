Eastern Bank Sells 757 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.