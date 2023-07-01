Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 138,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,709. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 263,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

