Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEFree Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WAVE opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEFree Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

