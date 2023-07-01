Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

WAVE opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Free Report ) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

