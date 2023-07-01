Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $69.43 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

