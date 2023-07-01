Edmp Inc. Sells 436 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Edmp Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.