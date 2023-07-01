El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,113.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

