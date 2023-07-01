Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $569.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.14. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

