Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.32 and a 200-day moving average of $377.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock worth $445,911,136. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.