ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,823.16

ELIS (XLS) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $28,823.16 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,476.83 or 0.99986291 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07066404 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,413.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.