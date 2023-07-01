Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

