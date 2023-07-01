Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,146 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

