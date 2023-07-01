Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

