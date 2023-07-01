Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $17.62 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,624,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 17.53% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AVSC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.