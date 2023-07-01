Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.