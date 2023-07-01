Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

