Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 323.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,630 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 3,727,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

