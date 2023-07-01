enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Up 7.3%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. 8,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 29,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
enVVeno Medical Trading Up 7.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
