enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Up 7.3%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. 8,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 29,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

enVVeno Medical Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVNO Free Report ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of enVVeno Medical worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

