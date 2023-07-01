EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

EQT stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

