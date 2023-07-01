Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
Shares of ZGN stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ermenegildo Zegna
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.