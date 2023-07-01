Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Shares of ZGN stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

