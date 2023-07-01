Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESMC remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. 3,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 41.91%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

