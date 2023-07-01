Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

