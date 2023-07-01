Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $828.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $21.09 or 0.00068893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,612.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00343825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.18 or 0.00954442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00548392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00157932 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,713,292 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.