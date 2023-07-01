Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.04.

Etsy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. Etsy has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

