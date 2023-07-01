Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.37 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,917,232 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.